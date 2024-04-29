Iconic former Uruguayan President Jose Mujica is diagnosed with esophageal cancer

SANTIAGO, Chile (AP) — Jose Mujica, the former president of Uruguay known for his bold socially liberal agenda, says he has been diagnosed with esophageal cancer. The 88-year-old Mujica says the tumor was discovered during a routine checkup last Friday. He says the diagnosis compounds his health problems as he also suffers from an autoimmune disease. Better known as “Pepe” Mujica, the former president, once a Marxist guerrilla, governed Uruguay from 2010 and 2015. His government was best known for legalizing same-sex marriage in the predominantly Roman Catholic country, boosting women’s rights and making Uruguay the first nation in the world to fully legalize recreational marijuana. His folksy and self-effacing style made him into a leftist-liberal hero known around the world.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.