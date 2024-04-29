In Paris, students inspired by pro-Palestinian protests in the U.S. gather near Sorbonne university

PARIS (AP) — Dozens of students have gathered near the Sorbonne university in Paris to protest in support of the Palestinians, echoing similar demonstrations on campuses in the United States. About 100 demonstrators took part in the protest near the prestigious university, waving a giant Palestinian flag and chanting slogans in support of Palestinians in Gaza amid Israel’s continued offensive following Hamas’s deadly incursions into southern Israel on Oct. 7. Last week protests broke out at another elite university in the French capital region, the Paris Institute of Political Studies, known as Sciences Po, which counts Macron and Prime Minister Gabriel Attal among its many famous alumni.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.