NATO’s chief chides alliance countries for not being quicker to help Ukraine against Russia

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — NATO’s chief says the alliance’s member countries have failed to deliver in time what they promised to Ukraine. His acknowledgement came as Russia rushes to exploit its battlefield advantages before Kyiv’s depleted forces get more Western military supplies. NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said in Kyiv Monday that “serious delays in support have meant serious consequences on the battlefield” for Ukraine. He said at a news conference with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy that NATO allies have not delivered what they promised.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.