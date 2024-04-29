Numerous law enforcement officers shot in Charlotte, North Carolina, police say

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Police in North Carolina say numerous law enforcement officers conducting a task force operation have been struck by gunfire in Charlotte. The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department says officers from the U.S. Marshals Task Force were carrying out an investigation Monday afternoon in a suburban neighborhood when they came under gunfire. Police say multiple victims were taken to hospitals and a SWAT team was on the scene. Gunfire continued after the officers were struck and authorities said the scene remained active and unsafe more than two hours later. Police urged people to stay away from the neighborhood and asked residents to stay inside their homes.

