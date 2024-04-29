Solomon Islands pro-Beijing prime minister won’t keep his job following elections

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Solomon Islands pro-Beijing Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare has withdrawn from the contest to remain head of the strategically important South Pacific island nation’s government following general elections two weeks ago. Sogavare has been re-elected to the parliament. But Australian Broadcasting Corp. reported he told a press conference in the capital Honiara on Monday he would not be nominated as a candidate when the 50 newly elected lawmakers vote on Thursday for the prime minister. Sogavare had hoped to become the first Solomons prime minister to maintain power in consecutive four-year terms. He switched diplomatic allegiances from Taiwan to Beijing and struck a secret security pact that has raised fears of the Chinese navy gaining a foothold in the region.

