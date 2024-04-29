South Korea’s opposition leader urges the president to accept investigation of wife, top officials

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korea’s opposition leader has pressured President Yoon Suk Yeol to accept special investigations into allegations involving top officials and his wife, as they met for talks on bipartisan cooperation. Their meeting Monday comes as Yoon faces calls to cooperate with opposition leader Lee Jae-myung, after Yoon’s ruling party suffered a massive defeat in parliamentary election this month. Lee urged Yoon to accept independent probes into the 2022 Halloween crush in Seoul that killed 159 people and the 2023 death of a marine who drowned during a search-and-rescue for flood victims. Lee has accused Yoon of retaining top officials and military commanders respectively responsible for the deadly incidents.

