Suspect killed after 3 police officers wounded by gunfire in standoff near New Orleans

KENNER, La. (AP) — Three Louisiana police officers were wounded by gunfire in a standoff with a man who was later killed by a police sharpshooter. WGNO-TV reports Sheriff Joseph Lopinto says a sniper from the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office shot and killed the suspect on Sunday at a house in Kenner where he had held off police after shooting three officers who tried to enter the house. Police say the injured officers were taken to a hospital after being shot in Kenner, about 15 miles west of New Orleans. Kenner police say the man was wanted in a shooting earlier Sunday in which two people were wounded. The three police officers and the other two victims were all listed in stable condition.

