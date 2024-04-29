The Latest | Israeli airstrikes on Rafah kill at least 22 people

Palestinian health officials say Israeli airstrikes on the southern Gaza city of Rafah have killed at least 22 people, including six women and five children. One of the children killed in the strikes overnight into Monday was just 5 days old. Israel has regularly carried out airstrikes on Rafah since the start of the war and has threatened to send in ground troops. Israel says Rafah is the last major Hamas stronghold in Gaza. Over a million Palestinians have sought refuge in the city. The U.S. and others have urged Israel not to invade the city, fearing a humanitarian catastrophe. U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Monday begins his seventh diplomatic mission to the Middle East since the Israel-Hamas war began in October.

By The Associated Press

