Togo votes in parliamentary election testing support for proposal that could keep dynasty in power

LOME, Togo (AP) — Voters in Togo headed to the polls on Monday for parliamentary elections that test support for a proposed new constitution that would scrap presidential elections and give lawmakers the power to choose the president. The opposition and religious leaders say the legislation is an effort by President Faure Gnassingbe, in office since 2005, to prolong his rule. Lawmakers passed the legislation in March after their mandate expired. The West African nation has been ruled by the same family for 57 years, initially by Eyadema Gnassingbe and then his son.

