Turkey says it backs outgoing Dutch prime minister Rutte’s candidacy for NATO chief

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — A senior Turkish official says Ankara will back the outgoing Dutch prime minister’s candidacy for the position of NATO secretary general. The official says Turkey informed its allies on Monday. The decision comes three days after Prime Minister Mark Rutte traveled to Turkey to seek support from Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan for his bid. NATO members Turkey and Hungary had earlier expressed reservations about Rutte’s candidacy. Incumbent NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg has been NATO’s top civilian official since 2014 and is nearing the end of his term.

