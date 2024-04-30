Construction on Indio Sports Park to begin this week

The City of Indio is hosting the official groundbreaking ceremony for the Indio Sports Park on Wednesday, May 1 at 3 p.m.

News Channel 3 covered the approved construction bid for the Indio Sports Park in March.

You can watch and reach our coverage here.

The park will feature a walking trail, an event center, shaded areas, baseball, softball, soccer and football fields.

News Channel 3’s Tatum Larsen is in the process of speaking with Indio city officials and residents for updates on the project and reaction.