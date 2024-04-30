Democrats retain upstate New York congressional seat in special election

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Democratic state Sen. Timothy Kennedy has won a special election for the upstate New York congressional seat vacated by Democrat Brian Higgins. Kennedy defeated Republican Gary Dickson for the seat that Higgins left mid-term in February to run a Buffalo theater. Kennedy benefited from a 2-to-1 Democratic enrollment advantage in the district, which includes Buffalo and Niagara Falls. He has been in the state Senate since 2011. Kennedy will serve in Congress for the rest of the year. He is on the ballot for the general election along with Republican attorney Anthony Marecki.

