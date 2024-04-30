Iranian-French artist Marjane Satrapi wins Spanish Asturias award for communication

MADRID (AP) — Marjane Satrapi, the acclaimed Iranian-French filmmaker and cartoonist, has won the 2024 Princess of Asturias Foundation award for communication and humanities. The Spanish organization said Satrapi was an essential voice in the defense of human rights and freedom. She is best-known for her monochrome autobiographical cartoon book and film, “Persepolis,” a coming-of-age tale set against the Islamic Revolution in her native Iran. The 50,000-euro ($54,000) award is one of eight prizes handed out annually by the foundation named after Spanish Crown Princess Leonor.

