Palm Springs Aerial Tramway’s summer pass goes on sale May 1

Published 2:18 PM

Escape the heat with the Palm Springs Tramway's summer pass! The summer pass goes on sale Wednesday, May 1.

"Starting May 1, guests may purchase a Summer Pass to escape the hot summer heat and enjoy a refreshing experience at the peak. Temperatures at the top of the Tramway are typically 30-40 degrees cooler than on the valley floor," reads an announcement by Tram officials.

The Summer Pass includes unlimited Tram admissions for the passholder, a 10% discount on additional Tram admissions (limit 4), a 10% discount at Peaks Restaurant or Pines Café, and unlimited free parking.

Summer Passes are $85 for adults and seniors, and $45 for children ages 3-10. Beginning May 1, guests may purchase their Summer Pass online at www.pstramway.com or in-person at the Tramway’s Valley Station.

Summer Passes are valid May 1 through August 31, 2024.

Passholders will enjoy over 50 miles of hiking trails, picnic areas and campgrounds in the 14,000-acre pristine wilderness of the Mount San Jacinto State Park.

The Tramway’s Mountain Station offers spectacular views stretching from the Salton Sea to the San Gorgonio Pass. Cocktails are available in the Lookout Lounge, and there is a gift shop, natural history museum, and two documentary-style films about the Palm Springs Aerial Tramway and the Mount San Jacinto State Park.

Jesus Reyes

