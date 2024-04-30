Phones, Islamic books and currency exchange. Some businesses are making money out of Taliban rule

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — The Taliban takeover three years ago has sent Afghanistan’s economy into a tailspin. Billions in international funds were frozen, and tens of thousands of highly skilled Afghans fled the country and took their money with them. But some businesses have flourished under Taliban rule, defying expectation. Consumers flush with dollars sent by their relatives abroad and the younger generation of the Taliban are snapping up the latest iPhones while the new rulers’ religious education drive is helping sales of Islamic books. Meanwhile hundreds of money exchangers rake in profits while the banking sector remains hobbled.

