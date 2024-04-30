Shootout that killed 4 law officers began as task force tried to serve a warrant, police say
By ERIK VERDUZCO and JEFFREY COLLINS
Associated Press
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Police in North Carolina say a shootout that killed four law enforcement officers and wounded four others began as officers approached a home to serve a warrant for a felon wanted for possessing a firearm. Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Chief Johnny Jennings says some of the officers who rushed to the Charlotte neighborhood Monday to rescue the first wave of downed officers were wounded as a second shooter began firing on them after they killed the wanted man. Armored vehicles smashed into the home, tearing down doors and shattering windows. After police negotiated with others inside, two females came out and were taken to a police station to be interviewed. Police also say a high-powered rifle was seized from the home.