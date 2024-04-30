The Islamic State group says it was behind a mosque bombing in Afghanistan that killed 6 people

ISLAMABAD (AP) — The Islamic State group has claimed responsibility for a deadly shooting targeting members of the country’s minority Shiite community inside a mosque in western Afghanistan that killed six people. The militant group said in a statement posted on its Telegram website late on Tuesday that one of its members attacked a “Shiite temple” with machine-gun fire. The attack on Monday night in the district of Guzara in Herat province also left one person wounded. The attacker fled the scene. The Taliban Interior Ministry has said that an investigation is underway.

