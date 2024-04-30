The Latest | Netanyahu vows to launch an offensive in Rafah

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has vowed to launch an offensive in Rafah in southern Gaza despite calls for restraint. He said Israel will destroy Hamas’ battalions there “with or without a deal” currently being discussed in talks in Cairo. Israel and Hamas are negotiating a cease-fire agreement meant to free hostages and bring some relief to the Palestinians in the besieged enclave. U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken is expected to visit Israel on his latest trip to the region. He said Israel needs to do more to allow aid to enter Gaza and has warned against an offensive in Rafah.

By The Associated Press

