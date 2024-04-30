The Latest | UN court won’t block German military aid to Israel amid war in Gaza

The top U.N. court has rejected Nicaragua’s legal effort to force Germany to halt military and other aid to Israel amid the devastating war in Gaza. However, the International Court of Justice declined Tuesday to throw out the case altogether. The court will still hear arguments from both sides on the merits of Nicaragua’s case, which alleges that Germany failed to prevent genocide in Gaza. That will likely take months. The top U.N. court had earlier concluded there is a “plausible risk of genocide” in Gaza. Israel strongly denies it is committing a genocide against the Palestinians in Gaza and insists it is acting in self-defense. Israel’s war against Hamas in Gaza has killed more than 34,000 Palestinians

