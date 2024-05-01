30 people are injured when a trailer overturns in southwestern Germany

BERLIN (AP) — Police say an accident involving a trailer in southwestern Germany has left 30 people injured, 10 of them seriously. German news agency dpa reported that the accident happened near the city of Freiburg on Wednesday. Freiburg police say it took place in the village of Kandern, and that rescue helicopters were deployed, including some from neighboring Switzerland, as well as a large number of rescue and police forces. Local papers said the accident occurred at around 1 p.m., when the trailer that was being pulled by an agricultural machine overturned. The reports said the people on the trailer were celebrating May Day.

