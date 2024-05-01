After hunt for clandestine crematorium in Mexico City, police say bones found were ‘animal origin’

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Volunteers have searched on the fringes of Mexico City for what they thought could be a clandestine crematorium. It was the first time in recent memory that anyone claimed to have found such a body disposal site in the capital, but authorities disputed the contention Wednesday night, saying that 14 bones recovered at the site were all of “animal origin.” The search underscores the struggle of many families who are seeking traces of some of the more than 110,000 people who have gone missing amid escalating cartel warfare in Mexico.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.