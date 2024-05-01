Arrests at 2024 Stagecoach Music Festival increased by 26% compared to last year

Arrests at the 2024 Stagecoach Music Festival increased by 26% compared to last year, the Indio Police Dept. announced on Wednesday.

Campers arrived for Stagecoach Thursday morning. From Thursday to Sunday night, there were a total of 124 arrests, up from 98 in 2023.

Drug/Alcohol/Intoxication: 63

False Identification: 49

Possession of Drugs for Sales: 6

Other: 6

There were 83 traffic-related citations this year, Cup by 27% compared to last year.

Citations for the Unlawful Use of a Disabled Person Placard: 83

Parking in a Handicap Parking Stall: 0

Stagecoach saw more arrests and citations than either weekend of the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival.

Weekend 1: 81 Arrests and 47 Citations

Drug/Alcohol/Intoxication: 28

False Identification: 18

Possession of Drugs for Sales: 28

Property Crimes: 3

Other: 4

Citations for the Unlawful Use of a Disabled Person Placard: 45

Parking in a Handicap Parking Stall: 2

(Note: Arrests were down 20%, Citations down 43% compared to Weekend 1 in 2023)

Weekend 2: 112 Arrests and 47 Citations

Drug/Alcohol/Intoxication: 24

False Identification: 26

Possession of Drugs for Sales: 41

Property Crimes: 6

Other: 15

Citations for the Unlawful Use of a Disabled Person Placard: 44

Parking in a Handicap Parking Stall: 4

(Note: Arrests were up 40%, Citations down 55% compared to Weekend 1 in 2023)