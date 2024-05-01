Skip to Content
Arrests at 2024 Stagecoach Music Festival increased by 26% compared to last year

Chris Tarpening
By
New
Published 5:07 PM

Arrests at the 2024 Stagecoach Music Festival increased by 26% compared to last year, the Indio Police Dept. announced on Wednesday.

Campers arrived for Stagecoach Thursday morning. From Thursday to Sunday night, there were a total of 124 arrests, up from 98 in 2023.

  • Drug/Alcohol/Intoxication: 63
  • False Identification: 49
  • Possession of Drugs for Sales: 6
  • Other: 6

There were 83 traffic-related citations this year, Cup by 27% compared to last year.

  • Citations for the Unlawful Use of a Disabled Person Placard: 83
  • Parking in a Handicap Parking Stall: 0

Stagecoach saw more arrests and citations than either weekend of the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival.

Weekend 1: 81 Arrests and 47 Citations

  • Drug/Alcohol/Intoxication: 28
  • False Identification: 18
  • Possession of Drugs for Sales: 28
  • Property Crimes: 3
  • Other: 4
  • Citations for the Unlawful Use of a Disabled Person Placard: 45
  • Parking in a Handicap Parking Stall: 2

(Note: Arrests were down 20%, Citations down 43% compared to Weekend 1 in 2023)

Weekend 2: 112 Arrests and 47 Citations

  • Drug/Alcohol/Intoxication: 24
  • False Identification: 26
  • Possession of Drugs for Sales: 41
  • Property Crimes: 6
  • Other: 15
  • Citations for the Unlawful Use of a Disabled Person Placard: 44
  • Parking in a Handicap Parking Stall: 4

(Note: Arrests were up 40%, Citations down 55% compared to Weekend 1 in 2023)

