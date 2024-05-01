Arrests at 2024 Stagecoach Music Festival increased by 26% compared to last year
Arrests at the 2024 Stagecoach Music Festival increased by 26% compared to last year, the Indio Police Dept. announced on Wednesday.
Campers arrived for Stagecoach Thursday morning. From Thursday to Sunday night, there were a total of 124 arrests, up from 98 in 2023.
- Drug/Alcohol/Intoxication: 63
- False Identification: 49
- Possession of Drugs for Sales: 6
- Other: 6
There were 83 traffic-related citations this year, Cup by 27% compared to last year.
- Citations for the Unlawful Use of a Disabled Person Placard: 83
- Parking in a Handicap Parking Stall: 0
Stagecoach saw more arrests and citations than either weekend of the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival.
Weekend 1: 81 Arrests and 47 Citations
- Drug/Alcohol/Intoxication: 28
- False Identification: 18
- Possession of Drugs for Sales: 28
- Property Crimes: 3
- Other: 4
- Citations for the Unlawful Use of a Disabled Person Placard: 45
- Parking in a Handicap Parking Stall: 2
(Note: Arrests were down 20%, Citations down 43% compared to Weekend 1 in 2023)
Weekend 2: 112 Arrests and 47 Citations
- Drug/Alcohol/Intoxication: 24
- False Identification: 26
- Possession of Drugs for Sales: 41
- Property Crimes: 6
- Other: 15
- Citations for the Unlawful Use of a Disabled Person Placard: 44
- Parking in a Handicap Parking Stall: 4
(Note: Arrests were up 40%, Citations down 55% compared to Weekend 1 in 2023)