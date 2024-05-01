Asian American, Pacific Islander consumers want better brand representation, Nielsen reports

As companies around the country roll out plans to honor May as Asian American, Native Hawaiian and Pacific Islander Heritage month, a new report out Wednesday suggests members of those communities are paying more attention than ever to representation. Nielsen data found that Asian Americans, Native Hawaiians and Pacific Islanders in the U.S. have $1.3 trillion in buying power or disposable income. Yet advertisers are still learning the importance of nuanced cultural representation when it comes to branding and marketing. A majority of consumers of Asian and Pacific Islander descent are not willing to shrug off media and advertising that ridicules or mishandles their culture.

By The Associated Press

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.