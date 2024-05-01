Biden’s historic marijuana shift is his latest election year move for young voters

PHOENIX (AP) — President Joe Biden has made a number of election year moves intended to appeal to younger voters. The latest is a proposal by the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration to reclassify marijuana as a less dangerous drug, which is under review at the White House Office of Management and Budget. The plan comes just weeks after Biden canceled student loans for another 206,000 borrowers. The Democratic president’s focus on such issues comes as he fights to hold together the coalition that sent him to the White House in 2020. At age 81, Biden is battling a perception among voters that he’s too old as well as discontent with his handling of Israel’s war against Hamas.

