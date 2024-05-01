Cathedral City crime trends: Analyzing police data over the past 5 years

Data collected by the Cathedral City Police Department reflects crime trends over the past five years.

The information was part of a recent City Council presentation and sheds light on what areas have improved and which have worsened.

Homicide and rape were the lowest in the city in 2023 compared to the previous four years. Burglary was higher last year compared to 2022 along with larceny. Meanwhile, motor vehicle theft was lower in 2023 than the previous year.

The presentation also includes future crime reduction strategies, some of which looks to community involvement.

