Dozens of protesters against so-called ‘Russian law’ arrested in Georgia as police crack down

TBILISI, Georgia (AP) — Dozens of people have been arrested in Georgia after police in the capital, Tbilisi, used tear gas and water cannons to disperse protesters who demonstrated outside parliament to protest a controversial bill which they argue limits media freedom. Georgia’s Interior Ministry said 63 people were arrested. An opposition MP posted a picture of himself on social media with a bloodied face and heavy bruising. Members of his party said he had been assaulted by police. The law would require media and non-commercial organizations to register as “pursuing the interests of a foreign power” if they get more than 20% of their funding from abroad.

