Shake Shack to open first Coachella Valley restaurant in Palm Desert

Shake Shack is coming to the Coachella Valley.

Shake Shack will open its first location in the Coachella Valley later this year at The Shops on El Paseo in Palm Desert.

“Shake Shack is coming to the desert. We are excited to bring our delicious burgers, fries and shakes to Palm Desert in the El Paseo District,” said Andrew McCaughan, Chief Development Officer at Shake Shack. “We serve elevated versions of the classics, using only the best ingredients, and we are thrilled to join this community and create uplifting experiences at every touchpoint.”

Shake Shack, a New York City-founded eatery, is famous for serving elevated versions of American classics, such as made-to-order Angus beef burgers, crispy chicken, hand-spun milkshakes, house-made lemonades, beer, wine, and more. With its high-quality food at great value, warm hospitality, and a commitment to crafting uplifting experiences, Shake Shack quickly became a cult brand with widespread appeal.

Shake Shack’s food is always made-to-order, and the El Paseo Shack will continue to serve up all the classics, including the Shack Burger®, crinkle-cut fries, hand-spun shakes, and limited-time offerings throughout the year for guests to enjoy either in the dining room or to-go.

The El Paseo Shack team is currently hiring for all levels. Those interested in joining the El Paseo Shack team can apply in person at the Shack or online at ShakeShack.com/Join-Our-Team.