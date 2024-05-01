Solomon Islands lawmakers elect former Foreign Minister Jeremiah Manele as new prime minister

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Solomon Islands lawmakers have chosen former Foreign Minister Jeremiah Manele as the new prime minister of the South Pacific island nation that has grown closer to China in recent years. The withdrawal of pro-Beijing former Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare from the contest to make way for Manele as their party’s candidate is an indication the country could follow a similar direction. The prime minister was chosen Thursday in a secret ballot of 49 lawmakers who won general elections on April 17. Governor General David Vunagi said Manele received 31 votes.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.