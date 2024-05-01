Tennis legend Boris Becker discharged from bankruptcy court in England

LONDON (AP) — German tennis legend Boris Becker has been discharged from bankruptcy court in London after a judge found he had done “all that he reasonably could do” to repay his creditors. High Court Judge Nicholas Briggs said in a ruling Wednesday that it would be “perverse” not to end the case. Creditors say Becker still owed about 42 million pounds ($52.5 million) over an unpaid loan of more than 3 million pounds ($3.75 million) on his estate in Mallorca, Spain. Becker served 8 months in a London prison for illicitly transferring large amounts of money and hiding 2.5 million pounds ($3.1 million) from bankruptcy trustees.

