Wisconsin school district says person it called active shooter ‘neutralized’ outside middle school

MOUNT HOREB, Wis. (AP) — A Wisconsin school district said a person it described as an active shooter was outside a middle school in Mount Horeb on Wednesday but the threat was “neutralized” and no one was injured inside the building. There was no immediate report of any shots fired, though authorities said without giving details that the ”alleged assailant” was harmed. The posts by the school district did not elaborate on what had happened. But officials said students at all of the district’s schools were on lockdown. It also told family members not to show up at any schools.

