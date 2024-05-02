A fiery crash involving tanker carrying gas closes I-95 in Connecticut in both directions

NORWALK, Conn. (AP) — Both sides of I-95, the East Coast’s main north-south highway, have been shut down in southwestern Connecticut. It follows an early morning crash Thursday involving a passenger car, tractor trailer truck and a tanker truck carrying 8,500 gallons of gasoline, which caught fire under a bridge overpass. Connecticut Ned Lamont says there were no serious injuries. However, he’s warning drivers of massive traffic jams near the Norwalk crash site and urged people to avoid the area or stay home. State officials say the bridge was damaged but they’re unsure the level of damage given the high temperature of the fire.Text alerts were sent to residents of Connecticut and New York, and trucking companies were notified to find alternative routes and means of travel.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.