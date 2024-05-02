Alabama lawmakers approve legislation to ensure President Biden is on the November ballot

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Alabama lawmakers gave final approval to legislation to ensure President Joe Biden will appear on the state’s November ballot. The House of Representatives voted 93-0 for the legislation. Gov. Kay Ivey signed the measure into law. Alabama has one of the earliest candidate certification deadlines in the country, which has caused difficulties for whichever political party has the later convention date that year. The legislation mirrors changes made four years ago to allow then-President Donald Trump to appear on the ballot.

