Arkansas governor says state won’t comply with new federal rules on treatment of trans students

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders says her state won’t comply with a federal regulation that seeks to protect the rights of transgender students in the nation’s schools. Sanders on Thursday signed an executive order stating that Arkansas will continue to enforce restrictions on which bathrooms and pronouns transgender students can use. The state is the latest to challenge and defy the new Title IX regulation that could invalidate such restrictions. The regulations finalized last month spell out that Title IX bars discrimination based on sexual orientation and gender identity. The order follows moves in recent years by Arkansas to restrict the rights of transgender youth.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.