Billie Jean King is getting the Breakfast of Champions treatment. She’ll appear on a Wheaties box

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Billie Jean King is a 39-time Grand Slam champion and an equal rights champion — and now she’s getting the Breakfast of Champions treatment. The twice-inducted tennis Hall of Famer will appear on a limited-edition box of Wheaties. The cereal maker announced Thursday that the orange packages with King on the cover will be available at stores around the U.S. later this month. King was a driving force behind the creation of the women’s professional tennis tour, equal prize money for women and men, and the passage of Title IX. The 80-year-old American won 39 titles across singles, women’s doubles and mixed doubles at Grand Slam tournaments.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.