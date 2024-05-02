Body of 5th missing worker found more than a month after Baltimore bridge collapse, officials say

BALTIMORE (AP) — Authorities say they’ve recovered the body of a fifth person who was missing after the collapse of the Francis Scott Key Bridge more than a month ago. The Key Bridge Response Unified Command announced that the victim found Wednesday was identified as Miguel Angel Luna Gonzalez of Glen Burnie, Maryland. Six members of a roadwork crew plunged to their deaths on March 26 when a container ship lost power and crashed into one of the bridge’s supporting columns. One other worker has not been found. Officials say salvage teams found a missing construction vehicle Wednesday and investigators recovered the body inside a truck. The Dali container ship has been stationary amid the wreckage, but crews plan to remove it soon.

