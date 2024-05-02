Skip to Content
Deputies surround a business in Coachella

Published 6:08 PM

Riverside County Sheriff's deputies have surrounded a business in the city of Coachella Thursday evening.

The incident in the area of 8th Street and Grapefruit.

There is currently no information available, however, our crew at the scene confirmed that deputies are calling for a person to come out. There is also a helicopter circling the area.

We've reached out to the Sheriff's Office for information. We also have a crew at the scene.

Stay with News Channel 3 for continuing updates.

Jesus Reyes

