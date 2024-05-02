Georgia parliament cancels session after building damaged during huge protests

TBILISI, Georgia (AP) — The parliament of Georgia has cancelled its plenary session following massive protests against a proposed law that critics fear will stifle media freedom and endanger the country’s bid for membership in the European Union. The parliament’s announcement said the cancellation was connected to damage the building suffered during Wednesday protests in which police used water cannon, tear gas and pepper spray against the tens of thousands of demonstrators. The legislature on Wednesday approved second reading of the bill that would require media and noncommercial organizations to register as “pursuing the interests of a foreign power,” if they receive more than 20% of funding from abroad. The third and final reading is expected in mid-May.

