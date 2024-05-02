Global Citizen NOW urges investment in Sub-Saharan Africa and youth outreach

NEW YORK (AP) — Global Citizen NOW says it wants 2024 conference attendees to invest long-term in the African continent’s fast-growing youth population and increase outreach to young changemakers. Global Citizen CEO Hugh Evans says he finds that conflicts around the world have made it even more important for leaders to support education and health care in the least-developed nations. Appeals from the international antipoverty organization’s two-day summit include $6 billion for economic development in Africa. Global Citizen also hopes to boost foreign aid to Sub-Saharan Africa through an upcoming economic summit in the Ivory Coast. Organizers say it’s crucial considering that the working-age population in Sub-Saharan Africa is expected to double by 2050 but many lack access to electricity.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.