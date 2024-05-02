Heavy rains near Houston close schools and flood roadways as officials urge residents to evacuate

Torrential rain is causing flooding in the Houston area. Officials on Thursday ordered some residents along a river to leave and are telling others they may wind up stranded. Of particular concern is an area along the San Jacinto River, which is expected to keep rising as more rain falls and officials release extra water from an already full reservoir. Officials have ordered an evacuation of people in an area along the river in northern Harris County, where Houston is located. Officials say residents farther south along the river should leave or prepare to be stranded by rising water for two to three days.

By KEN MILLER and VALERIE GONZALEZ Associated Press

