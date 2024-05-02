Mecca power plant set to temporarily halt operations amid Imperial Irrigation dispute

The controversial Desert View Power Plant in Mecca will pause operations this week amid an ongoing dispute with Imperial Irrigation District over a power purchase agreement.

A spokesperson confirmed to News Channel 3 that the utility's dispute remains ongoing and that the "IID board directed general counsel to pursue legal action, if necessary."

In March, we reported on the dispute as it was unfolding after receiving a tip from one of the plant's workers who has wished to remain anonymous.

Last February, News Channel 3 reported on an investigation by the EPA into the Desert View Power plant over alleged violations of Clean Air rules.

Greenleaf Power, the operator of the plant, released a statement this week announcing the immediate idiling of operations at the 45-megawatt renewable energy power plant located on the Cabazon Band of Cahuilla Indians Reservation.

“We are deeply disappointed that a variety of issues, including California’s evolving energy market, have necessitated the difficult business decision to idle Desert View Power while we pursue a long-term solution," according to Greenleaf President & CEO Greg Cook. Cook added, “on behalf of our 30 full-time DVP employees and the 100-plus seasonal workers who have contributed to the successful delivery of renewable energy to the eastern Coachella Valley for more than 30 years, we want to express our sincere appreciation to the community for its support.”

Watch News Channel 3 at 6:00 p.m. tonight for the full report.