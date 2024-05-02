Organizers of Eurovision Song Contest ready to remove Palestinian flags or symbols

GENEVA (AP) — Organizers of the Eurovision Song Contest say they reserve the right to remove any Palestinian flags and pro-Palestinian symbols at the show next week in Sweden. The announcement came amid heightened tensions surrounding Israel’s participation in the annual music competition over its military campaign against Hamas in Gaza. Pro-Palestinian groups are expected to stage large protests in Malmo to raise awareness of their cause. Michelle Roverelli, the head of communications for the European Broadcasting Union that runs the show each year, said ticket buyers are only allowed to bring and display flags that represent countries that take part in the event, as well as the rainbow-colored flag. The organizers say the rules are consistent with those of past years.

