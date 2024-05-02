Pro-Palestinian protesters set up encampments at universities in Australia

SYDNEY (AP) — Pro-Palestinian protesters are camped on university campuses across Australia, with some scuffling with pro-Israel protesters in Sydney, mirroring similar events in the United States. Students have set up encampments at universities in major Australian cities over the last two weeks to protest Israel’s offensive in Gaza. The students are demanding that universities sever all academic ties with Israel and cut off research partnerships with arms manufacturers. No arrests have been made.

