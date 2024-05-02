Russian missiles hit Ukraine’s Odesa for the third time in a week, injuring 14

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russia has struck the southern Ukrainian port city of Odesa with ballistic missiles in a nighttime attack, injuring 14 people and starting a massive blaze. Local officials and emergency services say the third attack on the city in a week hit a sorting depot belonging to Ukraine’s biggest private delivery company. The company said no staff were injured, but the strike started a major fire. Long-range strikes have been a feature of Europe’s biggest conflict since World War II, which mostly has focused on attrition. Kyiv officials have pleaded for more air defense systems from Ukraine’s Western partners, but they have been slow in coming.

By SUSIE BLANN and ILLIA NOVIKOV Associated Press

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.