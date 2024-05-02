Senators want limits on the government’s use of facial recognition technology for airport screening

WASHINGTON (AP) — A bipartisan group of senators wants restrictions on the use of facial recognition technology by the Transportation Security Administration. The lawmakers say they’re concerned about travelers’ privacy and civil liberties. In a letter Thursday, 14 lawmakers are calling on Senate leaders to use the upcoming reauthorization of the Federal Aviation Administration to limit use of the technology so Congress can put in place some oversight. TSA has been rolling out the technology at select airports in a pilot project. The agency says the system improves accuracy of identity verification without slowing passenger speeds at checkpoints. Passengers can opt out.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.