Suspected intoxicated LQHS student involved in altercation with security officer & deputy

A La Quinta High School student, a security officer, and a Riverside County Sheriff's deputy suffered minor injuries after an altercation on campus Thursday afternoon.

According to the Sheriff's Office, at around 2:55 p.m., deputies were contacted by security regarding an intoxicated juvenile.

"While attempting to detain the juvenile, they resisted and assaulted the security officer and deputy," writes Sergeant Deirdre Vickers, RSO's public information officer.

The juvenile was taken into custody.

Vickers confirmed that all three were treated for minor injuries. The juvenile was transported to a local hospital for precautionary measures.

The investigation remains ongoing.

