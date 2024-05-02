The Latest | Defense begins cross-examination of Davidson in Trump’s hush money trial

NEW YORK (AP) — Lawyer Keith Davidson has returned to the witness stand in Donald Trump’s hush money trial following a contempt hearing over whether Trump has again violated his gag order. The judge did not immediately rule Thursday on four more alleged violations of the mandate barring Trump from speaking publicly about witnesses and others in the case. Prosecutors say Trump and his associates orchestrated a scheme to buy and bury stories that might hurt his 2016 campaign. He is accused of falsifying internal business records to hide the true nature of those payments. Trump has pleaded not guilty. The trial is in its 10th day — and could last another month or more.

