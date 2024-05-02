The Latest | Hamas will send a delegation to Cairo to keep up cease-fire talks

Hamas said Thursday that it will send a delegation to Cairo as soon as possible to keep working on cease-fire talks, in response to Egypt’s latest proposal. New estimates from the United Nations show that if the Israel-Hamas war stopped today, it would still take until 2040 to rebuild all the homes that have been destroyed in nearly seven months of Israel’s bombardment and ground offensives in the territory. The United States has pressured Israel to increase aid deliveries during the war. The death toll in Gaza is more than 34,500 Palestinians, and the territory faces a humanitarian catastrophe. U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken has been pressing for a cease-fire deal while visiting the region.

By The Associated Press

