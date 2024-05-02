The Latest | Trump’s hush money trial adjourns until Friday
NEW YORK (AP) — Witness testimony in Donald Trump’s hush money trial has adjourned following hours of testimony from lawyer Keith Davidson and later testimony from forensic analyst Douglas Daul. Thursday’s proceedings began with a contempt hearing over whether Trump again violated his gag order. The judge did not immediately rule. Prosecutors say Trump and his associates orchestrated a scheme to buy and bury stories that might hurt his 2016 campaign. He is accused of falsifying internal business records to hide the true nature of those payments. Trump has pleaded not guilty. The trial is in its 10th day — and could last another month or more.