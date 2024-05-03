Biden administration says 100,000 new migrants are expected to enroll in ‘Obamacare’ next year

WASHINGTON (AP) — Roughly 100,000 immigrants who were brought to the U.S. are expected to enroll in the Affordable Care Act’s health insurance next year. Under a new directive the Biden administration released Friday, the move took longer than promised to finalize and falls short of President Joe Biden’s initial proposal to allow those migrants to sign up for Medicaid, the health insurance program that provides nearly free coverage for the nation’s poorest people. But it will allow thousands of migrants to access lucrative tax breaks when they sign up for coverage after the Affordable Care Act’s marketplace enrollment opens Nov. 1, just days ahead of the presidential election.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.