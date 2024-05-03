Biden to award the Presidential Medal of Freedom to 19 politicians, activists, athletes and more

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden will award the Presidential Medal of Freedom to a diverse group of 19 individuals. Former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and former Vice President Al Gore are among those who will receive the nation’s highest civilian honor from the Democratic president at the White House on Friday. Other recipients are slain civil rights activist Medgar Evers; actor Michelle Yeoh, the first Asian woman to win an Academy Award for best actress; and the late Jim Thorpe, the first Native American to win Olympic gold for the United States. Former President Barack Obama presented the medal to Biden, his vice president, a week before their administration ended in 2017.

